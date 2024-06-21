4-year-old California boy found safe after spending night alone in wilderness

The four-year-old boy who went missing from a campground at Huntington Lake on Thursday has been found safe.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4-year-old boy from Torrance, California was found safe Friday morning after he spent the night in the wilderness in Fresno County, California.

Christian Ramirez went missing Thursday morning from a campground.

Search teams found him Friday about a quarter-mile from where he disappeared.

Ramirez was hungry and tired, but otherwise found in good condition. He was reunited with his parents.

It's still unclear exactly how he got separated from his family, but authorities said it appeared he wandered off while they were at the campground.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.