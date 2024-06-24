WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crash involving bicycle closes roads in Joliet, Chopper 7 video shows

ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Monday, June 24, 2024 11:23AM
Crash involving bicycle closes south suburban road: Chopper 7
A crash involving a bike closed a road in the south suburbs on Monday, according to police.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving a bike closed a road in the south suburbs on Monday, according to police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Around 5 a.m. Joliet police said Jefferson Street was closed between Airport Road and Houbolt Road as officers were investigating a crash.

Chopper 7 was at the scene on at 6 a.m. where video showed a bike lodged under a dark colored Jeep SUV.

Police asked the public to seek an alternative route.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you here

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW