Crash involving bicycle closes roads in Joliet, Chopper 7 video shows

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving a bike closed a road in the south suburbs on Monday, according to police.

Around 5 a.m. Joliet police said Jefferson Street was closed between Airport Road and Houbolt Road as officers were investigating a crash.

Chopper 7 was at the scene on at 6 a.m. where video showed a bike lodged under a dark colored Jeep SUV.

Police asked the public to seek an alternative route.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

