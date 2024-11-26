Travelers pack Chicago airports, hit roads with Thanksgiving travel rush underway

Travelers across the Chicago area are hitting the roads and packing O'Hare and Midway airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

Travelers across the Chicago area are hitting the roads and packing O'Hare and Midway airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

Travelers across the Chicago area are hitting the roads and packing O'Hare and Midway airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

Travelers across the Chicago area are hitting the roads and packing O'Hare and Midway airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travelers across the Chicago area are hitting the roads and packing the airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

Travelers should be prepared for what transportation officials said could be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record as the holiday travel plans of many take flight.

Nearly three million people are expected to pass through airports Tuesday.

The TSA said it's projected to screen 18.3 million people starting Tuesday through Monday. That's a volume increase of approximately 6% from this in 2023.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel and traffic: Best and worst times to drive and fly

Experts said passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024 with an increase 17% since 2022. Transportation officials project the three busiest travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days on the roads.

AAA projects over 71 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving.

AAA projects over 71 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers.

According to Inrix, a transportation data provider, the worst times to travel by car are Tuesday and Wednesday between 1 and 7 p.m.

If you are heading out Tuesday, they recommend leaving *before 10 a.m.

The best time to hit the road is actually on Thanksgiving day itself, when interstates and highways are typically clear and less crowded.

Some good news, though. AAA says drivers can expect to see lower gas prices this year at the pump, compared to last Thanksgiving.

The national average could drop below $3 per-gallon for the first time since 2021.

It looks like people are also opting to travel different modes of transportation this year.

As for returning home on Sunday drivers are recommended to leave early in the morning.

If you do decide to leave on Monday, expect a mix of travelers and work commuters back on the road.