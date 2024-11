Trooper-involved crash shuts down northbound lanes I-57 in Morgan Park: ISP | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a crash on Monday morning, according to ISP.

The crash happened at about 10:22 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street,

ISP confirmed a trooper was involved in the crash. However did not share the extent of their injured.

As of 10:50 a.m. all northbound lanes were shut down for the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC7 Chicago has a crew en route.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times