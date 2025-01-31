24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man missing after falling through ice on ATV in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, January 31, 2025 12:15AM
A 70-year-old man went missing Thursday after falling through ice into water while on an ATV in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, officials said.

TWIN LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man went missing Thursday after falling through ice into water while on an ATV in Wisconsin, officials said.

The warming temperatures Thursday led to dangerous conditions on area lakes.

Emergency crews are searching for a 70-year-old man after an ATV dropped through thin ice in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

Authorities said two other people who were also on the ATV made it out of the water safely and were not hurt.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

