Orland Park gym sustains extensive damage in fire; 2 nearby businesses closed, officials say

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban gym sustained extensive damage Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out, fire officials said.

The fire started near electrical panels in the back of the gym just after 2:30 p.m. at a UFC Gym, located at 66 Orland Square Drive, the Orland Fire Protection District said.

When crews arrived, flames and heavy smoke were visible inside the facility.

But, crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The gym is uninhabitable, and two nearby businesses must remain closed until electrical repairs can be made.

At least nine other fire department helped battle the flames Thursday, fire officials said.