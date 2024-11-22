1 dead after fire in unincorporated St. Charles, officials say

UNINCORPORATED ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a house fire in unincorporated St. Charles Thursday night, fire officials said.

Officials with the Fox River Countryside Fire Rescue District said firefighters were dispatched at about 8 p.m. to a house fire at 39W545 Hemlock Drive.

The home was fully engulfed and neighbors on the scene alerted firefighters to a possible victim, officials said.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the person, who was found in the back of the home, officials said.

The area did not have fire hydrants and water needed to be brought in, officials said.

Ten neighboring fire departments were called in to help put out this fire and another fire that occurred at about the same time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

