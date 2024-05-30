WATCH LIVE

University of Chicago students building satellite for NASA to launch into orbit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Greg Dutra, Rob Elgas, and Cheryl Burton WLS logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:29AM
University of Chicago students are building a satellite for NASA to launch into orbit as part of the PULSE-A Project.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at the University of Chicago are building a satellite that NASA will launch into orbit.

The "Cube-Sat" is smaller than a paper towel roll, but big science can come from small devices.

The launch is part of the PULSE-A Project.

Current project lead Lauren Ayala and ground station lead Juan Prieto Asbun joined ABC Wednesday to talk about the project.

PULSE-A's goal is to communicate with its ground station using a laser.

The launch date is planned for 2026.

