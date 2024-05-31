University of Chicago students, faculty to speak on discipline over pro-Palestinian protest

University of Chicago students and faculty are expected to speak Friday on discipline for students who took part in a pro-Palestinian encampment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of university of Chicago faculty and graduating seniors are expected to speak Friday morning.

They are having a news conference leading into graduation weekend.

This involves some seniors who took part in the pro-Palestinian encampment.

A few seniors say their degrees are being withheld while a university disciplinary process plays out.

During the encampment, the university says, it warned students of possible discipline, and in a statement to ABC7, says the action is part of "a well-defined, faculty-led Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct" that helps "ensure the consistency, fairness, and fidelity of the University's procedures."