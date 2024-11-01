UPS holding seasonal hiring events in Chicago area

UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season with a hiring blitz Friday.

UPS holding seasonal hiring events UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season with a hiring blitz Friday.

UPS holding seasonal hiring events UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season with a hiring blitz Friday.

UPS holding seasonal hiring events UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season with a hiring blitz Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season with a hiring blitz Friday.

The company is looking to hire nearly 4,600 seasonal employees across the Chicago area.

Friday's local events run from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. and it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

-1400 S Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60607

- 6700 W 73rd Street Bedford Park, IL 60638

-2050 N Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60074

-2525 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

-16328 John Lane Crossing, Lockport, IL 60441

- 1 UPS Way, Hodgkins, IL 60525 (bi-lingual event, Friday only)

