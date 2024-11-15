Video allegedly showing suspect before Highland Park parade shooting shown in court

Video allegedly showing suspect Robert Crimo III before the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting was shown in Lake County court Thursday.

Video allegedly showing suspect Robert Crimo III before the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting was shown in Lake County court Thursday.

Video allegedly showing suspect Robert Crimo III before the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting was shown in Lake County court Thursday.

Video allegedly showing suspect Robert Crimo III before the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting was shown in Lake County court Thursday.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of carrying out a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared before a judge Thursday.

Never before seen video from that tragic day was played out in court.

Prosecutors claim the video is Robert Crimo III walking down an alley moments before the Highland Park parade shooting in July 2022.

In the video played in court, the person they say is Crimo is dressed in a skirt and other women's clothing. The purpose of showing that video was to allow testimony from a high school resource officer who identifies that person as Crimo.

This was the first substantial hearing in months for the Highland Park shooting suspect.

He's charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

SEE ALSO: Highland Park 4th of July parade returns 2 years after deadly shooting

Most of his previous court appearances up until this point have lasted just a few minutes.

But most of the time Thursday was actually spent arguing whether much of Crimo's interview with police after he was taken into custody will be admissible.

Prosecutors played video that showed them reading Crimo his Miranda rights and offering to let him speak to an attorney, who was in the police station at that time.

Crimo's attorneys however say police never made it clear that it was an attorney hired by his family for him.

The judge said she will issue a written ruling on these and other motions next month.

The case is scheduled to go to trial early next year.