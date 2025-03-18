24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Thieves target, break into multiple Deerfield businesses, video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 18, 2025 6:00PM
Video shows string of break-ins in Deerfield
Police said a total of nine businesses were targeted within the downtown area and Lake Cook corridor.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating several business burglaries in the north suburbs.

A total of nine burglaries were targeted on Friday morning in n the downtown area and Lake Cook corridor, Deerfield police said.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 shows thieves smash the glass on the front door of the Taco Vida.

Video shows break-in at Taco Vida in Deerfield.

The suspects broke into three businesses in the 700-800 block of Waukegan Road, two locations in the 600 block of Deerfield Road and four in the 400-700 block of Lake Cook Road.

Police said the burglaries followed the same pattern as crimes committed in the North Shore area.

