Video captures deadly shootout between Chicago police, aggravated battery suspect in Hammond

The incident started when CPD responded to a call about a person with a gun on Chicago's Far South Side.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Video captured last month's deadly shootout between Chicago police and a man near the Indiana state line.

The shooting happened back on May 8.

Chicago police were looking for a man wanted for an aggravated battery when they pulled up to the scene of a crash just over the state line in Hammond.

Dashcam video shows a man, later identified as 50-year-old Joseph Navarro, crawl out of the window of the overturned car.

As police start to tell him to put his hands up, Navarro appears to pull out a gun out. That's when he and the officers trade fire.

Video shows one of the officers stumbling as he continues to fire.

The officers then take cover and continue to trade gunfire with Navarro, hitting him several times before he drops the weapon.

He later died at the hospital. The officers were not hurt.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability continues to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.