Video shows large house fire in Bridgeport

The fire happened after 6 p.m. near Lock Street and Bonaparte Street. No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house was engulfed in flames on Monday night on the city's South Side.

Video captured by neighbors shows the massive flames take over the house in Bridgeport.

The fire happened after 6 p.m. near Lock Street and Bonaparte Street.

Fire crews are investigating what started the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.