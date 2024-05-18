Suspect arrested in murder of Chicago teen shot in Whiting, Indiana while visiting relatives

A Chicago teen, 14-year-old Damien Abenante-Villa, was killed in a shooting last month in Whiting, Indiana on LaPorte Avenue near Ohio Avenue.

A Chicago teen, 14-year-old Damien Abenante-Villa, was killed in a shooting last month in Whiting, Indiana on LaPorte Avenue near Ohio Avenue.

A Chicago teen, 14-year-old Damien Abenante-Villa, was killed in a shooting last month in Whiting, Indiana on LaPorte Avenue near Ohio Avenue.

A Chicago teen, 14-year-old Damien Abenante-Villa, was killed in a shooting last month in Whiting, Indiana on LaPorte Avenue near Ohio Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a Chicago teen nearly two months after he was murdered.

The 14-year-old boy, Damien Abenante-Villa, was gunned down in front of his loved ones in Whiting, Indiana in March.

Abenante was visiting family in Whiting to celebrate a birthday. When he was walking with family members near a park near LaPorte and Ohio Avenues when someone fired shots in their direction.

Police took a 20-year-old suspect into custody on the North Side of Chicago. Charges for the suspect have not yet been announced.

"I'm broken and I'm crushed," the victim's mother Amanda Abenante told ABC7 last month. "That was my whole world, and he's gone... he's gone."

The boy's father, Alexander Villa, was sentenced to life in prison last year, convicted in the shooting death of off-duty Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis in 2011, but controversy remains surrounding the conviction.