Body found at Lisle train station; Metra BNSF service briefly affected

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found at a west suburban Metra station early Friday morning, briefly affecting train service.

A Metra spokeswoman said Metra police were called to the Lisle Metra station about 5 a.m.

A body was found on the north side of the depot, she said.

Lisle police were told there was a medical event at the station, but when paramedics arrived, the person was pronounced deceased.

Lisle police would not provide any additional information on the individual or what led up to the incident.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 5:50 a.m., as emergency responders were circling around the victim.

The DuPage County coroner was responding.

At about 6:40 a.m. Metra BNSF tweeted inbound and outbound trains would not be stopping at Lisle due to police activity, and commuters were asked to board at Naperville or Belmont.

Soon after, Metra said trains were stopping at the station again.

