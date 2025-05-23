Walk ALS at Cantigny Park in Wheaton to support awareness, pay tribute to late Bears legend Mongo

A "Walk ALS" event May 31 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will support awareness and pay tribute to late Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

WHEATON (WLS) -- An annual event is supporting people affected by ALS.

ALS United Greater Chicago is hosting a yearly event that draws thousands of people, "Walk ALS," on Saturday, May 31, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

This year's event will begin with a special performance honoring Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who passed away last month due to complications of ALS.

ABC7 was joined in studio Thurday by ALS United's Samantha Jarvis and Suzi Hunter.

They discussed what makes Walk ALS such an important event and the programs and services ALS United Greater Chicago provides.

Walk ALS event registration and more information can be found here.