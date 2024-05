Watch Benny the Bull read a book on 'Embracing the Calm In the Chaos'

Benny the Bull from the Chicago Bulls stopped ABC 7 Eyewitness New, along with Stay Igel, author of "Embracing The Calm In the Chaos" to talk about the Chicago Bulls collaboration.

The book is inspired by Igel. She's also the founder of the global fashion line BOY MEETS GIRL. To learn more about the Chicago connection or purchase Igel's book, click here.