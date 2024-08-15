WATCH LIVE

Man pulled from Lake Michigan near 67th Street Beach, critically injured, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 2:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The water rescue happened near the 67th Street Beach in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

The CPD marine unit responded Wednesday evening to the 2300 block of East 67th Street for a report of a man missing in the water.

First responders were able to pull a 34-year-old man out of the water and he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

