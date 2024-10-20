Waukegan man killed, 3 injured in Beach Park crash, LCSO says

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban man was killed in a crash involving five vehicles, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Leland Avenue in Beach Park.

A Zion man, 21, was driving a Toyota Avalon southbound on Lewis Avenue when it failed to slow down for traffic that was ahead.

The 21-year-old then crashed into a Dodge Journey and a Nissan Sentra. Eventually also crossing into the northbound lanes and crashing head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was an 18-year-old man from Waukegan. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the Toyota had minor injuries. A 17-year-old Waukegan boy was also riding in the Toyota. The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man of Zion was driving the Dodge. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Nissan Sentra was being driven by a 27-year-old woman from Waukegan. LCSO said she was unharmed.

A northbound Ford Edge avoided the crash but was damaged by debris.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.