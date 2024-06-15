Weed out landscaping, gardening scammers with these quick tips

Here's a quick tip to avoid gardening and landscaping scams this summer.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of fake businesses who might offer what they call a "free inspection." Instead, they rope you into a bad deal with extra charges.

Scammers might also provide low quality work and overcharge.

Before you hire a service, make sure to search the BBB's website for reviews and complaints.

Ask for pictures of previous work and check to see if they're licensed to work in your area.

Always get everything in writing and read contracts carefully.