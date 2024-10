Wellness tips ahead of World Mental Health Day

Erin Coupe is offering some wellness tips for everyone to manage their mental health better.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Erin Coupe is offering some wellness tips for everyone to manage their mental health better. Coupe is an author & modern leadership coach. She showed ABC 7's Val Warner some breathing techniques to help reduce stress. Coupe has a book out, called "Deep Thoughts."

