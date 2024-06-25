Chicago shooting: Person killed, 2 teens injured near West Elsdon McDonald's, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is dead and two teenagers are injured after a shooting near a Southwest Side McDonald's on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood near West 53rd Street and South Pulaski Road just before 4 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting and found two teen boys, 15 and 16 years old, who had been struck by gunfire.

Police said the 16-year-old, shot in his buttocks and abdomen, was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old, shot multiple times in his legs, was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Another male victim, whose age was not immediately known, took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

