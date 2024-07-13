WATCH LIVE

Smash-and-grab thieves target two West Loop stores just blocks, minutes apart: Chicago police

Saturday, July 13, 2024 1:14PM
Two smash-and-grab burglaries in Chicago happened on West Madison Street in the West Loop just minutes apart Saturday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two smash-and-grab burglaries happened just blocks and minutes apart in the West Loop neighborhood on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the first burglary happened in the 1100-block of West Madison Street at about 4:45 a.m.

The second burglary happened just after 5 a.m. in the 900-block of West Madison Street.

The businesses are a clothing store and a cell phone shop. Police said the burglars broke the front glass door of both before taking items from inside and running off.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the burglaries.

