City Winery to reopen for weekend shows after deadly coworker stabbing in West Loop

A City Winery employee fatally stabbed a coworker Wednesday after a dispute near Randolph and Racine in West Loop, Chicago authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Winery announced the venue will reopen on Friday after a deadly coworker stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. near West Randolph Street and North Racine Avenue on Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The offender, a 41-year-old man, is in custody, police said.

Both were coworkers at the City Winery, and a dispute between them inside the business led to the deadly stabbing, a spokesperson for the Chicago fire Department told ABC7.

One man stabbed the other repeatedly in the back and chest.

As a concert venue turned to a crime scene Wednesday, West Side native R &B artist Danny Boy Steward's set was canceled.

"I didn't know anything because we were in the back doing a sound check and the front part of the building was blocked off," he said. "They said that it was something that had occurred. We really didn't know what was going on 'til they cut the show."

The venue said it will be closed on Randolph Street Thursday but would reopen on Friday for Boney James sold-out shows.

"Thank you for your understanding," City Winery CEO Michael Dorf said. " [ We are ] offering counseling to our team given this traumatic event."

Dorf added that the company is brining senior staff from New York to support the Chicago location.

"This tragic episode of violence is so unnecessary in this messed up world, especially in a place where we try and foster joy with music, food and good people. Our thoughts remain with team member's family who died," he said.

No further information about the stabbing was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate.

