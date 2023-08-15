FEMA visited the area, but some Chicago residents feel like they're on their own. Pritzker, Durbin and Duckworth are asking Biden for more help.

Funding available to Cook County residents impacted by flooding after Biden declares disaster

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal funding is now available to Cook County residents impacted by flooding that happened earlier this summer, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday.

Residents are still recovering from record-setting rain and storms that caused devastating flooding in the Chicago area more than a month ago.

SEE ALSO | Chicago nonprofit caring for young mothers asks for help after flooding causes $1M in damage

On Tuesday, Biden answered residents' calls for help, and approved Gov. Pritzker's Illinois disaster declaration. Funding is now available to those affected by the storms and flooding from June 29 to July 2.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures in Cook County.

FEMA's Andrew D. Friend has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

READ MORE | Teams assess West Side damage after Chicago storms; residents describe 3 feet of water, sewer backup

Mayor Brandon Johnson responded in a statement, saying in part, "Today's action by the Biden administration is a critical lifeline for Chicagoans, particularly communities on the West Side, who are still reeling from heavy storms and flooding last month."

Johnson reminded residents to make sure they have contact their insurance company about damage if they haven't already, and noted that you can still apply for assistance if you are underinsured or have no insurance. He also reminded anyone affected to make sure they keep and save all documentation related to damages.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.