Westchester School District sued after former teacher charged with sexual abusing student

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A new lawsuit has been filed against the Westchester School District after a former teacher was charged with sexually abusing a student more than 20 years ago.

Last summer, Dawn Chester was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She was placed, at that time, on administrative leave from the Berkley School District 87.

Attorneys for the victim claim the Westchester School District did not take the proper measures back in 2000 to ensure Chester could not teach at another school, once she resigned over the allegations.

That included writing repeated letters to an 11-year-old student, asking the girl to skip class to come see her alone in her classroom, the attorneys claim.

RELATED: Berkeley teacher charged with sexually abusing Westchester Middle School student over 20 years ago

The science teacher and volleyball coach allegedly touched the student inappropriately on several occasions.

Attorneys claim the school did not report Chester to law enforcement or DCFS.

More than two decades later, this past June, the victim discovered through social media Chester was working as a teacher at Northlake Middle School and immediately reported her to police.

Attorneys plan to speak later this Tuesday. They believe she could have other victims and are asking anyone to come forward.

Meanwhile, the Westchester School District releasing a statement, claiming current Illinois School Code requirements to report allegations to the state were not in place back in 2000.