Hoffman Estates police looking for large endangered cat on the loose

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 1:56AM
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Hoffman Estates are searching for a large cat on Monday evening.

They say it has been identified as a caracal, an internationally protected endangered species that is not common in the United States.

The cat was seen in the area of Della Drive and the Hilldale Golf Course.

It is unclear where the animal came from.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department said it wants to safely relocate the animal to a zoo or wildlife facility that can properly care for it.

Police say if you see the cat, call 911.

