'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' is hitting the road and bringing big prizes to a city near you 

"Wheel of Fortune" is hitting the road! Spin the replica wheel in your city for a shot at cash prizes

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is bringing "America's Game" on tour and up to $10,000 in cash prizes is up for grabs!

LOS ANGELES -- "America's Game" is coming to a city near you this fall.

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is hitting the road, bringing the excitement of the classic game show where contestants spin a giant wheel, solve word puzzles, and win big prizes.

How does it work? Audience members are randomly selected to join the host onstage for a chance to win prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii and even up to $10,000 in cash.

The competition is tournament-style, with groups called up to compete in puzzle-solving challenges. Players battle to reach the Bonus Round, where the stakes are higher and prizes even bigger.

But the fun isn't just for those on stage - audience games give everyone a chance to showcase their puzzle skills and take home prizes.

Plus, one lucky audience member will win the same prize as the Bonus Round contestant, sharing the excitement with the crowd.

To see if "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to your city, visit wheeloffortunelive.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.