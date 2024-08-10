Thousands flock to North Avenue Beach to watch Blue Angles at 64th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ear-catching roars and aerial choreography from stellar aircrafts provided all the sights and sounds to thousands of spectators of all ages on Saturday.

"We're on our first vacation to Chicago, and we love it. We've never been to Lake Michigan," said Melissa, who is visiting Chicago.

People lined up along the Lakefront for the 64th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show, which brought many to the Windy City for the first time.

"It's a beautiful day in Chicago. Who wouldn't want to be out here on the beach, watching planes fly around?" said Eleanor Henderson, who is visiting from Atlanta.

"I'd have to come up for the weekend, get away from the heat and humidity of Atlanta. And my son is super into flying, wants to become a pilot one day," said Brad Kovacik, who is also visiting from Atlanta.

It is even a first time visit for some Chicagoans like Chandler Salomon from the Chatham neighborhood. But he has learned enough from a distance to get a good spot.

"So, this is my first time actually being two hours early and making it in," Salomon said.

Iconic tricks from the Blue Angels marked the grand finale. The Blue Angles weaved through the clear skies, serving up an eye-boggling view to remember for day one of the weekend show.

Sunday is already set for day two of the Chicago Air and Water Show. It starts at 10:30 a.m., and because of traffic and the large crowds, you are going to want to get here as early as possible.

