Wicker Park restaurant Tortello expanding its pasta-making classes in new space

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dropping temperatures may have Chicagoans looking for something to do inside.

Wicker Park's Tortello is expanding its popular pasta-making classes in a new space, called DeSora.

The classes offer a hands-on experience to master traditional Italian techniques.

Dario Monni, the owner of Tortello, and head chef, Annie Waugh, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to help bring a little bit of Italy to the kitchen.

Monni said DeSora means "upstairs" in Venetian dialect, which is the only language his nonna Tina spoke.

For years, Tortello has been asked for larger pasta classes and private events, and they are finally able to deliver.

The classes are great for team-building events, birthday parties and showers, Monni said.

Everyone learns a variety of noodle shapes.

Tortello will also expand its menu, including some Roman and Sicilian street foods, like arancini; classic Italian secondi like branzino and saltimbocca; and lots of Italian pastries from their new Sicilian pastry chef.

Visit www.tortellopasta.com for more information.