Ohio firefighter jumps through window of moving ambulance to stop man from stealing it: VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 9:42PM
Firefighter jumps into ambulance to stop man from stealing it: VIDEO
Willoughby Hills, Ohio Firefighter Brian Paladino was caught on camera jumping into a moving ambulance to stop a man from stealing it.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WLS) -- A firefighter paramedic jumped into action to stop someone from stealing an ambulance in Ohio.

Video shows Willoughby Hills Firefighter Brian Paladino running to the ambulance and hopping into the window as someone tries to drive off with it.

The attempted ambulance thief lost control and crashed just moments later.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries. The suspect is facing several charges.

