Man charged in Western Springs home invasions, attack, car theft: police

Suspect had reportedly gotten out of nearby hospital

A 70-year-old man on Thursday described allegedly being attacked by someone who broke into two west suburban homes Wednesday afternoon.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 36-year-old Willow Springs man faces various charges after being accused of breaking into two west suburban homes and attacking at least one person earlier this week, police said Friday.

William O'Brien has been charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Western Springs police said.

O'Brien is accused of fleeing from UChicago Medicine Advent Health La Grange Hospital Wednesday, and breaking into a home in the 5000-block of Harvey Avenue in Western Springs Wednesday afternoon.

He's accused of then breaking into a second home in the 200-block of Rugeley Road, attacking the homeowner and stealing his car.

O'Brien was arrested Wednesday evening in Willow Springs, while driving the car, police said.

The allegedly attacked homeowner is 70, and suffered a broken arm.

The other targeted homeowner said the suspect got through his back door while his wife and young son were also home.

He said the man stole his clothes before escaping out of the front window, as officers were approaching.

That first house is one of the closest to the hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said they are aware of the incident, and are working closely with law enforcement.

