Winnetka homeowner exchanges fire with suspects trying to steal car, police say

Winnetka police are investigating a shootout between a homeowner and suspects trying to steal a car on Sheridan Road Monday.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Winnetka homeowner exchanged gunfire several suspects attempting to steal a car Monday morning, police said.

Three suspects were attempting to steal a car at about 5 a.m. in the 400-block of Sheridan Road when police said they were interrupted by the homeowner.

The homeowner then got into a shootout with the suspects and no one was injured, police said.

Two suspects fled in an unknown vehicle and a third suspect fled on foot, police said.

Police have closed Sheridan Road between Willow Road and Ash Street as they investigate.

Police said it is an isolated incident and that the Memorial Day Parade and Observance will continue as planned.