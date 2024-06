Winnetka Music Festival happens this Friday & Saturday

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- The weather is looking nice for the Winnetka Music Festival is this weekend.

There will be no shortage of talent taking the stage in downtown Winnetka Friday and Saturday. Val Haller, with the festival joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the annual Music Fest. According to Haller, this is the 8th year for this event. They are expecting about 12,000 people to attend this year. To learn more about tickets, click here.