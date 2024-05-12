Chicago shootings: At least 21 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A man was shot and killed after an argument on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 21 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400-block of South State Street in Park Manor at a Maxwell Street Polish. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside the business.

A 30-year-old man was in an argument with a man he was shot in the chest and died.

The shooter drove off northbound on State Street in an SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

Less than an hour earlier, another man was shot on the city's Southwest Side, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

When police responded to the shooting, they found a man around 30 to 40 years old with two gunshot wounds to the back. A witness told police the shooters was inside a moving car.

No one in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

A person has died after he was found shot inside a crashed car Friday night in Woodlawn.

The person, only identified as male, was found about 7:20 p.m. when someone waved down officers in the area to alert them of the car that had crashed into a wall in the 6700-block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Hours later, two people were shot while standing outside in on the city's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. In the 9600-block of South Loomis Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face and in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, police said he was in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said the victims were unable to provide details of the incident.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 31 people were shot, six fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

