World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you happen to see bicycle riders wearing less clothes than usual Saturday evening, it's because the World Naked Bike Ride is being held in Chicago.

This is the 20th year the naked bicycle ride is being held in Chicago.

The "bare-as-you-dare" event promotes a positive body image. The check-in location will be announced just before the event.

Hundreds are expected to strip down and travel through the city on their bicycles.

The ride starts around 8 p.m. The official route has been posted to the World Naked Bike Ride Facebook group.