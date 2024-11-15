Wrigley Field hosting blood drive Friday ahead of Northwestern-Ohio State football game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern wants you to get pumped up for Saturday's homecoming football game by giving back!

Abbott and the Big Ten are holding a blood drive Friday at Wrigley Field Friday. That's where the game against Ohio State is being played Saturday.

if you donate, you'll get exclusive access to the field for a photo op. The first 50 donors will also get access to a private, behind the scenes tour where they'll learn all about the historic baseball stadium.

Fans can donate on behalf of any Big Ten school.

The blood drive starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios will be on hand to show his support to donors.

Walk-ins are welcome and donors can sign up for the blood drive at https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11600638