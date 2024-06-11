Police said relative's bank card, fingerprints from fence led them to suspect

Suspect in murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man charged with killing a Chicago police officer appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Xavier Tate Jr. entered a plea of not guilty to killing Officer Luis Huesca, who was killed shortly after his shift ended in Gage Park.

A large contingent of Chicago Police Department officers were present for Tuesday's hearing which began after the accused was transported from LaSalle County where he is currently being housed.

Xavier Tate Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Officer Huesca during what investigators are calling and attempted carjacking.

Officer Huesca he returned to his Gage Park home after finishing his work shift during the early-morning hours of April 21.

Authorities said that Tate knowingly shot Officer Huesca with a .40 caliber handgun before attempting to steal his car and then fleeing the scene.

WATCH: The moment Xavier Tate Jr. is taken into custody in Glendale Heights

Video shows Xavier Tate, Jr., the suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, being taken into custody in west suburban Glendale Heights on Wednesday.

Police released surveillance video of Tate at several locations before and after the shooting.

Tate was taken into custody in west suburban Glendale Heights some 10 days later on May 1.

Officer Huesca's mother and brother were in court Tuesday and had the support of law enforcement

When asked about the hearing they said they prefer to talk about Luis and not about the person accused of taking his life.

Xavier Tate is due back in court next month.

