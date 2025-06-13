Zion man shoots, kills Beach Park woman before taking own life: coroner, police

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Zion man shot and killed a 24-year-old Beach Park woman before dying by suicide early Thursday morning, the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's Office said Friday.

Zion police and fire crews responded to the 3400-block of Clover Lane just before 4:15 a.m., for a report of two people shot.

The man was shot once, and the woman was shot multiple times, the coroner's office said.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Eleric Lyon, and the man was identified as Jacob Christ, the coroner's office said.

Zion police said the two were dating, and had been arguing into the morning.

Police said a gun registered to Christ was found at the scene, and is believed to have been used in the incident.

No one else is believed to have been involved, and no charges have been filed.

Police believe this was isolated, but continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .