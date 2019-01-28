Power lines fall on crashed school bus with kids on board

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5109697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The school bus veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle.

A school bus crashed with with children aboard Monday morning in New Jersey.The school bus and a car crashed causing the bus to veer off the road. It then crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle.It happened at Long Hill Road and Meyersville Road.Eight students were on the bus at the time of the crash.Once the power was turned off, the children were removed from the bus. They are now all safely at school.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story..