Power lines fall on crashed school bus with kids on board

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has breaking details on a crash that brought power lines down on a school bus with children on board.

Eyewitness News
LONG HILL, New Jersey --
A school bus crashed with with children aboard Monday morning in New Jersey.

The school bus and a car crashed causing the bus to veer off the road. It then crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

The school bus veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle.


It happened at Long Hill Road and Meyersville Road.

Eight students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Once the power was turned off, the children were removed from the bus. They are now all safely at school.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story..
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool busschool bus accidentu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps several inches of snow across area
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy snow in morning Monday
Man charged after CPD officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man accused of firing pellet gun at dog walker in unincorporated Spring Grove
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Man jumps off Dan Ryan bridge to escape CPD
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Show More
Teen claims he was playing with rifle when he accidentally shot girlfriend
Study: Some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals
Death benefits of sheriff deputy killed in crash in question, colleagues say
More News