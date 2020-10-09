Baby photo shoot honors mom killed by DUI suspect in California

ORANGE, California -- The family of a pregnant woman who was struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver in California is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving with a poignant photo shoot.

Although 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar did not survive the tragic Aug. 11 incident, doctors were able to save the life of her infant daughter, Adalyn Rose. The woman's husband, James Alvarez, was standing alongside her at the time of the collision but escaped injury.

Photos shared by the victim's family show baby Adalyn wrapped in her mother's wedding veil and surrounded by her mother's makeup and favorite flowers. A composite image, with Alvarez holding his daughter and a previous photo of Aguilar, appears to show the mother gazing at them.

The family has scheduled a virtual fundraiser for Oct. 23 to raise money for Adalyn and for the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Baby leaving hospital after pregnant mother killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family. To help, visit www.gofundme.com/f/23srdzz3uo.
