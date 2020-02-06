donald trump

President Trump triumphantly waves newspapers with 'ACQUITTED' headlines at National Prayer Breakfast

By Norma Yuriar
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump took an apparent victory lap Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

New video shows President Trump triumphantly holding up copies of USA Today and the Washington Post with the headlines both featuring stories about his impeachment acquittal.

"ACQUITTED," is splashed across the front page of USA Today.

The Washington Post's headline reads, "Trump Acquitted."

The president smiled and waved both newspapers as he arrived on stage.

His appearance at the annual event came a day after he was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges, including abuse of power following accusations he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year's presidential election.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the payer breakfast.

Also in attendance was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge. Now that the trial has ended, Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentnewspaperpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago churches fined last week hold services again
Trump threatens funding after Michigan absentee ballot move
Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred by IL Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News