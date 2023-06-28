President Joe Biden in Chicago Wednesday to deliver speech on economy

Biden will visit Chicago to talk about his economic plan dubbed 'Bidenomics.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Air Force One will land in Chicago Wednesday morning with President Joe Biden in town to deliver a speech on economics.

The economy certainly will be on the mind of many and that will be the key topic of discussion for President Biden.

He is expected to arrive around 11:15 a.m. and early Wednesday afternoon will deliver an address at the Old Post Office.

That speech is expected to dive in on "Bidenomics," hoping to detail the president's continued efforts on financial recovery for citizens.

The president's team believes their plan is working, despite recent polling that shows some economic doubts from Americans.

In the afternoon, Biden will deliver an address on his economic plan which he has dubbed "Bidenomics." The strategy involves growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up, instead of top-down.

The administration mentioned a focus on making smart public investments in America, while promoting competition and educating workers to grow the middle class.

"When you ask people what they think about investing in roads, bridges and airports or when you ask people what they think about empowering workers or how they feel about investing in America, those things are incredibly popular. We find when we go out and talk to people about it, they support 'Bidenomics,'" Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said.

It's expected to be a short visit for President Biden, with his departure set for later Wednesday evening.