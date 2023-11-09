WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

President Biden visiting Belvidere Thursday, where Stellantis will reopen plant as part of UAW deal

President Biden expected to head to Chicago for fundraiser after Belvidere visit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:21AM
Pilot program launching in Chicago to help migrants get work permits
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago migrants will soon be able to apply for work permits as part of a pilot program from the city, state and federal government.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday visit Illinois on Thursday.

He will be meeting with United Auto Workers in Belvidere as well as UAW president Shawn Fain and Governor JB Pritzker.

RELATED: Stellantis' Belvidere Assembly Plant to reopen after company strikes tentative deal with UAW

President Biden will be flying into Chicago Rockford International Airport. After visiting Belvidere, President Biden is expected to head to Chicago for a fundraiser.

As part of a deal reached with Stellantis, the automaker has agreed to reopen the Assembly Plant in Belvidere, bringing back thousands of jobs. The company will also add another new battery plant in Belvidere.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW