President Biden visiting Belvidere Thursday, where Stellantis will reopen plant as part of UAW deal

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday visit Illinois on Thursday.

He will be meeting with United Auto Workers in Belvidere as well as UAW president Shawn Fain and Governor JB Pritzker.

RELATED: Stellantis' Belvidere Assembly Plant to reopen after company strikes tentative deal with UAW

President Biden will be flying into Chicago Rockford International Airport. After visiting Belvidere, President Biden is expected to head to Chicago for a fundraiser.

As part of a deal reached with Stellantis, the automaker has agreed to reopen the Assembly Plant in Belvidere, bringing back thousands of jobs. The company will also add another new battery plant in Belvidere.