ABC7 Chicago to feature town hall 'Our Chicago: Voices of the Community' celebrating Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, always celebrates Pride in a big way and this year is no exception.

In addition to the two-hour live, Pride Parade broadcast on Sunday, June 25 at noon, ABC 7 I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles will moderate a town hall featuring several members of Chicago's diverse LGBTQIA+ community. "Our Chicago: Voices of the Community," will be available on abc7chicago.com, Friday, June 16th at 1:00 p.m.

Knowles will lead an important conversation with LGBTQIA+ leaders and influencers who represent various segments of the community to get their perspective on what many in the community see as anti-gay, anti-trans legislation. They'll discuss the impact of this legislation on other states whether it raises any concerns for our city and state.

During "Our Chicago: Voices of the Community," we will also get an update on what's going on within their organizations and what initiatives they are currently spearheading.

The following guests will participate in the town hall:

Julio Rodríguez, ALMA Chicago

Channyn Lynne Parker, Brave Space Alliance

Brian C. Johnson, Equality Illinois

Anna DeShawn, E3 Radio

The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's app, and ABC7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

Knowles will also do a round robin to hear about any festivities planned around this year's Pride Fest and Pride Parade. ABC7 Chicago will broadcast the Pride Parade live on Sunday, June 25, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Hosted by Hosea Sanders, Tanja Babich and Jason Knowles, the parade will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com, the ABC 7 New App and on the station's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

