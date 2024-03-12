WATCH LIVE

Organizers announce date, theme for 2024 Chicago Pride Parade

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 3:08PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers announced Tuesday the date for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade.

The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will get underway at noon on Sunday, June 30.

The theme for this year's parade is "Pride in Power."

"We have so much to celebrate in the 55 years since the Stonewall uprisings in New York City, leading to the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States," said parade coordinator Tim Frye. "It's still very important to remember that there is much more remaining in our fight for equality."

Organizers say more than one million people are expected to pack the parade route.

"The history and significance of the Chicago Pride Parade is truly inspiring. We invite everyone to join us in this movement: Pride is Power," said parade co-coordinator Steve Long.

The parade starts in the Uptown neighborhood and passes through Lakeview and wraps up in Lincoln Park.

