LGBTQ+ Pride

Texas bakery flooded with support after backlash over rainbow cookies for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

EMBED <>More Videos

TX bakery flooded with support after backlash over Pride cookies

LUFKIN, Texas -- A Texas bakery owner has been overwhelmed by support over the decision to sell rainbow cookies in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The bakery said a customer canceled a large order after pictures of the colorful cookies were posted on the bakery's Facebook page.

What happened next went viral.

Thousands of people shared the post, many supporting the two sisters who own the bakery. They've received a flood of interview requests, but only recently did one decide to visit with ABC's Lufkin affiliate KTRE to talk about her experience over the last few days.

It turns out a tiny bakery tucked in downtown Lufkin, Texas can influence tolerance worldwide.

One customer at a time, Confections co-owner Miranda Dolder and her rainbow cookies are doing just that.

"I was a little surprised about the canceled order. My sister was very offended," Dolder said.

Her sister posted about the disappointment on their social media page, and, suddenly, customers lined up around the block.

RELATED: Straight couple opens Long Island LGBTQ+ bar to create a safe space

"I was shocked at the outpouring support, and families waiting like two hours in line to get a cookie, with their kids. And bringing them in. It was an amazing teaching moment," Dolder said. "The community has been really amazing. I think everyone has been surprised that good ole East Texas, East Texans, are so supportive."

The customers still come, some out of gratitude.

"They gave me a piece of hope. And I appreciate them for it," Austin Rozell said.

Others went out of their way to show their appreciation for acceptance.

"I am a very proud member of the Greater Houston, and Texas at-large member, of the LGBTQ community -- couldn't be more thrilled that the message of love will always override hate," Greg Kay said.

The support has come, even in the heart of the Bible Belt.

"I'm a believer that Jesus died for every one of us -- Black, white, gay, straight," Daniel Burgess said.

RELATED: New York City Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

The goal now for Confections, as well as for many of her customers, is to show their tolerance on a daily basis. And not just wait for something like a bakery having overwhelming business over a rainbow cookie.

"I think people like to show they care, and this was like the way to show it, by buying a cookie," Dolder said.

Some people have sent in donations to Confections. The owners said that money is being sent to their favorite charities.

Another family purchased the bakery's entire inventory.

It's an outpouring of sweetness from a shop that is doing more than baking just another cookie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexaslgbtq+pridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthbakerycookiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
GMA producer Tony Morrison on ending HIV stigma
Illinoisans celebrate 'gender X' passport option
US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker
Arraygency talent agency champions LGBTQ+ diversity
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News