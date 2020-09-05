Politics

IL billionaires Gov. Pritkzer, Ken Griffin fight over state's proposed graduated tax amendment

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
One of the hottest contests on ballots across Illinois this November won't feature a single candidate.

The fight over a graduated income tax amendment is turning into a battle of the billionaires.

According to Illinois Board of Elections records, Illinois' richest man and Citadel founder Ken Griffin donated $20 million to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment on Aug. 27. The group opposes switching Illinois' income tax from a flat rate to one based on income levels.

Gov. JB Pritzker has donated $56.5 million to Vote Yes for Fairness, which supports the measure.

In a statement, Griffin said in part "It's time the Governor and Illinois legislature stop taking advantage of constituents and wasting hard-earned taxpayer dollars. It's time for the Governor and the legislature to focus on spending our money wisely to provide for better schools, better public safely, better infrastructure and greater opportunities for all our citizens."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisjb pritzkertaxesillinois budgetillinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Brown speaks after fatal police shooting
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
WATCH LIVE: Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
Show More
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Teenage girl shot in face on Near West Side
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Air travel and COVID-19: What to pack, how to keep safe
2020 Kentucky Derby: Everything to know
More TOP STORIES News