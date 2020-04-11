product recalls

Product recall: Jewel-Osco pork sausages recalled

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

14) Jewel Osco (TripAdvisor)

Jewel-Osco has recalled sausages and bratwursts with the sell-by date April 17.

More than 40,000 pounds of Jowett Farms Corporation pork have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The farm corporation is based out of Blumenort, Canada, and approximately 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The pork trimmings were imported on April 2 and further processed into sausage products including bratwurst and Italian sausage, sold by Jewel-Osco.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number "EST. 7779" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the FSIS said in a statement Saturday.

Shoppers concerned about a reaction are advised to contact a healthcare provider.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkillinoiswisconsinproduct recallsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk: CPSC
Chicago-based company recalls infant recliner for safety reasons
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News